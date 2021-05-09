It all came down to a final-day shootout in the Sky Bet Championship with two of the three relegation places up for grabs.

A see-saw afternoon saw Rotherham United in the driving seat pretty much for the majority of the 90 minutes game time thanks to a 1-0 lead against Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City side.

The Derby County/Sheffield Wednesday game went to and fro with an Owls lead being pegged back and turned into a Derby lead.

This lead was soon turned into an Owls 3-2 lead before Martyn Waghorn added his second of the afternoon to restore parity and earn Derby a 3-3 draw. Cardiff’s 88th-minute equaliser against Rotherham was enough to send South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday down.

Wednesday season of upheaval ends on a sorry Saturday

Martyn Waghorn’s 76th-minute penalty was that final nail in Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation coffin. It was a coffin where the lid was put on ahead of the season with a six-point deduction for FFP irregularities.

From that point on it was basically turmoil after tumultuous turmoil and poor performance after crushingly poor performance. There were moments where a Steve McQueen-style Great Escape seemed on – those brief moments were quashed.

The Owls had four managers across the season with Garry Monk’s November sacking being followed by Tony Pulis’ 45-day, 10-game reign. Behind all of this was the chaos of Dejphon Chansiri and his ‘running’ of the club.

So disenchanted are some Wednesday fans that they’d likely carry Cansiri in relay back to his native Thailand.

The Comment – League One struggles ahead

Keep the team together and Sheffield Wednesday might have a chance of an instant rebound to the Championship. Yet, that rebound rests on a big IF.

There are definitely players in that Sheffield Wednesday squad who would consider themselves better than League One players – not that some fans would agree. Players such as Josh Windass, Jordan Rhodes and Barry Bannan would fit that category.

Not just that parliament of Owls either – there’s the likes of Adam Reach and Callum Paterson to consider who will both consider themselves as worthy of a place in a Sky Bet Championship side.

This summer will be interesting in that it will be good to see just what moves come out of Hillsborough and what incoming signings are made.

Whatever choices that are made, Sheffield Wednesday will not find League One a walk in the park next season.