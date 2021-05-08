Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said the club will try to bring Leicester City loan man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall back “any way possible”.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a big hit for the Hatters since arriving on loan last summer.

In just his second season of senior football, Dewsbury-Hall has successfully held down a starting spot with Luton Town.

He has notched up three goals and six assists in 40 outings for the club. The Leicester City loanee has played a part in all of Luton’s Championship games since November 7th, not missing a single match.

Now, with the season over, Dewsbury-Hall will be returning to the Foxes. It remains unknown as to what Brendan Rodgers has planned for the prodigy, but Luton are determined to bring him back.

Nathan Jones has expressed his desire to reunite with the central midfielder next season.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones said get will be trying to get Dewsbury-Hall back to Kenilworth Road next season “any way possible”.

“Planning has already started for next year,” he said.

“If there’s any way possible that we can get him back in whatever way shape or form, then we will do that.

“I’m sure that we’re high on his priorities list. So if that’s something that can happen, we’re in as good a place as any.

“But when we take loans, when we take talented players, they usually develop at such a rate that it’s very difficult to see them again. That’s a credit to our environment.”

It will be interesting to see how the Luton loan favourite’s summer pans out over the course of the next few months.

While a decision is yet to be made, Dewsbury-Hall is among a group of Leicester loan starlets that will be assessed ahead of next season.

This is the second loan stint away from the King Power Stadium in which the Shepshed-born ace has impressed. In a half-season stint with Blackpool last campaign, Dewsbury-Hall netted four goals and laid on one assist in 10 outings.