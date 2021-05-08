Sheffield Wednesday have today been relegated from the Championship, following a 3-3 draw at Derby County.

Sheffield Wednesday have finished bottom of this season’s Championship table following a six-goal thriller at Pride Park today, with Derby County the team finishing in 21st.

For the Owls, this season marks one of the darkest in the club’s modern history – if not the darkest. Owner Dejphon Chansiri has come under mass scrutiny for this circus season at Hillsborough, and the players have been consistently questioned by fans too.

Here we look at the Sheffield Wednesday players with the lowest average match rating* according to WhoScored this season:

*Only including those with 5 or more starts in the Championship this season.

Joey Pelupessy 6.40

The Dutchman has been been constantly battered throughout this season but for a brief moment in the second half of this campaign, he was starting to win some fans over for his determined performances in midfield.

He’s racked up 38 Championship appearances in total this season – 24 starts – and has proved a favoured name under each manager. Out of contract in the summer, he looks to have played his last game for the club after joining mid-way through the 2017/18 campaign.

Cameron Dawson 6.35

Dawson has once again played a part in Sheffield Wednesday’s season. Over the course of the past two, the 25-year-old had made 80 Championship appearances – compared to his eight this time round.

Both Joe Wildsmith and Keiren Westwood have been preferred in goal. Dawson though, when he’s featured, was often coming under the spotlight until his injury, but could be in line to compete for the no1. spot next season with his current contract keeping him at Hillsborough until 2024.

Elias Kachunga 6.34

Garry Monk’s free signing of the ex-Huddersfield Town has been widely regarded as the club’s worst piece of transfer business this season.

Kachunga has grabbed just two assists in his 27 Championship appearances this season, failing to score. He only signed a one-year deal going into this season, but whether Moore will have plans for him in League One remains to be seen.

Liam Shaw 6.34

Shaw has rarely featured since his pre-contract move to Celtic was confirmed. The 20-year-old midfielder’s last game for the Owls also came against Swansea City last month, and he leaves the club with 21 Championship appearances to his name (19 this season, with one goal).

As much as having a young player like Shaw on the books going into next season would’ve been beneficial, Wednesday fans seem content with him departing for Scotland in the summer.

Joe Wildsmith 6.16

Both Jack Marriott and Andre Green ranked lower than Wildsmith (6.02 and 6.16 respectively) but hadn’t started five games or more in the Championship this season.

Wildsmith meanwhile has featured 19 times in the Championship this season – 10 more league appearances than he totalled last time round.

The 25-year-old finished the season firmly behind Westwood in the pecking order but could be Moore’s no.1 going into the next campaign, with a year left on his current deal.