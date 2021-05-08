As per Chronicle Live, Newcastle United hold “genuine” interest in Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph and are among the frontrunners in the chase for his signature.

The 19-year-old Latics starlet is one of League One’s top young talents and has attracted interest from plenty of top clubs.

A host of top-flight sides are alongside Newcastle United in keeping tabs on Joseph. Spurs and Arsenal have both been said keen, while Scottish sides Celtic and Rangers have also shown interest.

Championship outfit Barnsley and League One club Blackpool were also linked with the Wigan Athletic starlet back in January.

Now, an update has emerged on Newcastle’s pursuit of the young forward.

According to Chronicle Live, Steve Bruce’s side are among the frontrunners in the chase for Joseph. The report confirms the club’s interest in the Wigan striker is “genuine”. Moreover, he would be given a “pathway” to the club’s senior side should he make the move.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Scottish youth international is available for a bargain fee.

Joseph will likely cost only £500k in compensation, making for a shrewd acquisition as Bruce eyes up attacking additions.

A back problem kept Joseph out of action for around two months, only making his return in Wigan’s victory over Crewe Alexandra last month.

Across all competitions, the attacking prodigy has managed five goals and one assist in 19 games this season. His most impressive display came against Burton Albion in December, netting a hat-trick in a 4-3 win.