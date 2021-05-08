Millwall is a side known for their battling qualities. They go into games and are renowned for putting up a fight.

Many sides will testify to the above but they didn’t put up much of a scrap as they travelled to the Midlands to take on Coventry City at St Andrew’s in Birmingham.

Indeed, rather than put up a fight, the Lions retracted their claws and surrendered without a whimper, allowing the Sky Blues to tickle their tummies on the way to a 6-1 hiding.

Coventry 6 – 1 Millwall – Lions mauled by Sky Blues

The opening 45 minutes of the game was a rather pedestrian affair compared to the second 45. At the half, Coventry were only 2-0 to the good through Jordan Shipley (16′) and Kyle McFazdean (45’+1).

It was a McFazdean won goal that gave Millwall a glimmer of hope. That was a glimmer cruelly extinguished with a salvo of three goals from Dominic Hyam (59′), Callum O’Hare (62′) and Matty James (67′) taking the game away from Gary Rowett’s side in the blink of an eye.

There was still enough time for Tyler Walker (84′) to put the cherry on top of a nice cake with a 6th goal of the afternoon.

Millwall fans hammer Lions after embarrassing battering

After that 6-1 hiding, a Millwall backlash was to be expected. It was definitely there. Here are some of the more printable comments from disappointed Lions fans:

That's me done with that. Embarrassing #millwall — Lee Patterson (@LeePatterson16) May 8, 2021

It's like playing a team on amateur level on Fifa #millwall — Lee Patterson (@LeePatterson16) May 8, 2021

#Millwall last game or not that is a shocking performance today Millwall. Would have been much better off playing some of the kids, they would have shown more passion and heart than some of the wasters wearing a Millwall jersey today. — Billy Sexton (@BillyMillwall) May 8, 2021

#Millwall Coventry 6-1 #Millwall

Disgraceful .. Heads need to Roll — Mick Davies (@mickdavies83) May 8, 2021

Well that went well #Millwall — Toni Wilson (@tonimilw) May 8, 2021

Well what a disgraceful way to end the season. 11th. A season like no other has finally come to an end. Some positives, more negatives for me. One we’ll look back on and think how average it was. #Millwall — Mike (@mikeymfc9) May 8, 2021

Put Woods in the bin Rowett we’ll take Bannan for pennies instead #Millwall — Frazer (@FrazerNorman_) May 8, 2021