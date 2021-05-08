According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United are set to trigger an option in Jacob Murphy’s contract amid reported interest from Watford.

The former Norwich City winger has been heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park amid uncertainty regarding his future with Newcastle United.

As it stands, Murphy’s deal will come to an end this summer.

The likes of Watford and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have both been credited with interest in the right-sided player recently. Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest were also said keen at the start of the campaign.

Now, an update has emerged, potentially bringing an end to the chances of a summer move.

As per Chronicle Live, Murphy is set to become the latest Newcastle player to have their contract extended. The 26-year-old’s contract has the option for a further 12 months included, which will be triggered by the Magpies.

Murphy has nailed down a starting spot at right-wing back in recent weeks. He has played all 90 minutes in United’s last five games, also scoring in a 2-1 win over Burnley.

Overall, the London-born ace has netted three goals and laid on three assists in 28 outings this season.

The news will come as a blow to Watford, who has reportedly made Murphy their number one target.

It will be interesting to see who Xisco Munoz has lined up as a potential alternative. As it stands, their options on the right-hand side are Kiko Femenia, Jeremy Ngakia and Marc Navarro.