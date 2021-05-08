Derby County have retained their Championship status going into next season, after a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

It was arguably the most talked about Championship fixture of the season and it didn’t disappoint – after a six-goal thriller and drama elsewhere, Derby County have finish the season in 21st and Wednesday in 24th.

The Owls having started their season with a 12-point deduction which was eventually halved gave Derby a run for their money today, with the lead swinging in favour of either side at times.

Sam Hutchinson, Callum Paterson and Julian Borner scored Wednesday’s goals, whilst Martyn Waghorn bagged a brace and Patrick Roberts scored his first for Derby County.

Rams keeper Kelle Roos came under scrutiny throughout though – see what these Derby County fans had to say on the Dutchman on Twitter today:

Roos coming out to punch that twice fills me with nothing but dread 🤮 #dcfc — Katie. (@Katie_Smithy) May 8, 2021

Roos needs to be substituted. Now. Is there glue on his goal line?? #dcfc — Scott (@sturner85) May 8, 2021

Roos couldn’t catch a cold #dcfc — Rammie (@Rammie007) May 8, 2021

Isnt Roos the guy who bottled the play off final? He will also throw one in today — Y (@MQUTins) May 8, 2021

Of all that has happened in the last 15, Roos catching a cross is the most surprising. — Lou (@LP__92) May 8, 2021