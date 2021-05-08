‘Fills me with nothing but dread’ – Plenty of Derby County fans hammer one player after Sheffield Wednesday showdown
Derby County have retained their Championship status going into next season, after a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.
It was arguably the most talked about Championship fixture of the season and it didn’t disappoint – after a six-goal thriller and drama elsewhere, Derby County have finish the season in 21st and Wednesday in 24th.
The Owls having started their season with a 12-point deduction which was eventually halved gave Derby a run for their money today, with the lead swinging in favour of either side at times.
Sam Hutchinson, Callum Paterson and Julian Borner scored Wednesday’s goals, whilst Martyn Waghorn bagged a brace and Patrick Roberts scored his first for Derby County.
Rams keeper Kelle Roos came under scrutiny throughout though – see what these Derby County fans had to say on the Dutchman on Twitter today:
Roos coming out to punch that twice fills me with nothing but dread 🤮 #dcfc
— Katie. (@Katie_Smithy) May 8, 2021
Roos needs to be substituted. Now. Is there glue on his goal line?? #dcfc
— Scott (@sturner85) May 8, 2021
Roos couldn’t catch a cold #dcfc
— Rammie (@Rammie007) May 8, 2021
Isnt Roos the guy who bottled the play off final? He will also throw one in today
— Y (@MQUTins) May 8, 2021
Of all that has happened in the last 15, Roos catching a cross is the most surprising.
— Lou (@LP__92) May 8, 2021
Roos is the reason we’re going to league 1 #dcfcVswfc #dcfc #dcfcfans
— Matt (@mztty) May 8, 2021
Awful by Fozzy and Roos that. As expected.
We really are dreadful #dcfcfans #dcfc
— Robert Loveridge (@Bob_Loveridge) May 8, 2021