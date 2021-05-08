Derby County have retained their Championship status going into next season, after a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

It was arguably the most talked about Championship fixture of the season and it didn’t disappoint – after a six-goal thriller and drama elsewhere, Derby County have finish the season in 21st and Wednesday in 24th.

The Owls having started their season with a 12-point deduction which was eventually halved gave Derby a run for their money today, with the lead swinging in favour of either side at times.

Sam Hutchinson, Callum Paterson and Julian Borner scored Wednesday’s goals, whilst Martyn Waghorn bagged a brace and Patrick Roberts scored his first for Derby County.

