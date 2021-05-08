Birmingham City lost 5-2 away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City travelled to Blackburn Rovers for their final game of the Championship season this afternoon, capping what’s been a positive end to the campaign under Lee Bowyer.

The former Charlton Athletic boss has steered Blues away from relegation, and saw his side in front after 22 minutes of today’s game thanks to Kristian Pedersen.

But Rovers would be ahead before half-time thanks to goals from Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton, with Lukas Jutkiewicz pulling Birmingham level after the break.

Tony Mowbray’s side would go on to run riot in the second half, finishing the game with a 5-2 advantage after Armstrong completed his hat-trick, with Elliot Bennett getting on the score-sheet too.

One man who struggled for Birmingham today though was Josh Dacres-Cogley – the 25-year-old made just his fifth Championship appearance of the season today.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the Englishman’s performance today:

Work to do. Miller, Cosgrove+Leko were anonymous. Cogley constantly left exposed. Pedersen isn't a CB. Stirk did ok but faded like last week. Get Halilovic and Dean on 2nd half and give the kid Symmonds a run in place of Leko. Let's try and finish the season strongly. — Modern Day Touring (@ModernDayEvent) May 8, 2021

Not good from the @bcfc fringe players. Cogley, Trueman both 25, both not good enough. Seddon, 23, not good enough. Leko… horrendous. Another big clear out on the cards… — Rob Knight (@robbiek44) May 8, 2021

When does Cogley’s contract end Brian? — Paul 'Cluck' Caffrey (@paul_caffrey) May 8, 2021

Leko, Cogley and Cosgrove can all go for me — Trombone (@NeilGollygosh) May 8, 2021

Exactly especially if it's against league 2 or below you could look like ballers in there then be given a chance in the league and look totally out of place which I think is why Seddon and Cogley have never made it yet in the first team — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) May 8, 2021

If cogley is playing for his future then he wants to leave — chris tyler (@cbluetyler) May 8, 2021

Cogley just hasn’t got what a RB needs. No.1 one on the “bye bye” list — Joe Harris (@Joey_MiloHarris) May 8, 2021