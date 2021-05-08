Birmingham City lost 5-2 away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City travelled to Blackburn Rovers for their final game of the Championship season this afternoon, capping what’s been a positive end to the campaign under Lee Bowyer.

The former Charlton Athletic boss has steered Blues away from relegation, and saw his side in front after 22 minutes of today’s game thanks to Kristian Pedersen.

But Rovers would be ahead before half-time thanks to goals from Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton, with Lukas Jutkiewicz pulling Birmingham level after the break.

Tony Mowbray’s side would go on to run riot in the second half, finishing the game with a 5-2 advantage after Armstrong completed his hat-trick, with Elliot Bennett getting on the score-sheet too.

One man who struggled for Birmingham today though was Josh Dacres-Cogley – the 25-year-old made just his fifth Championship appearance of the season today.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the Englishman’s performance today: