Sheffield Wednesday have been relegated from the Championship after their 3-3 draw at Derby County this afternoon.

Nothing less than a win would’ve kept the Owls in the Championship, and Darren Moore would’ve been left anxious following Rotherham United’s early opener at Cardiff City.

But his Owls side hung on in the game today, with Sam Hutchinson putting them ahead just in front of the break after some Derby County pressure.

In an eventful second half, Martyn Waghorn and Patrick Roberts would sore in quick succession before Callum Paterson and Julian Borner pulled things level in equally quick fashion.

Waghorn though would score from the spot to take it to 3-3, leaving the Rams in 21st and Wednesday in 24th.

But one thing, aside from relegation, that got the Wednesday fans talking was the Sky Sport commentator, who compared Jordan Rhodes with the Sheffield-born, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

It was a bizarre comparison, and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter after hearing it:

Jordan Rhodes has just been compared to Jamie Vardy 😂😂 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KianDean2001) May 8, 2021

Comparing Jordan Rhodes to Jamie Vardy! Brilliant. Yeah they are both humans, comparison ends. #swfc — Matt Ward (@matttheowl) May 8, 2021

No Andy Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rhodes isn’t like Jamie Vardy at all 🙈 #swfc — Ben Griffin (@griff1890) May 8, 2021

I’ve heard some dribble but wow hinchcliffe just compared Rhodes to Jamie vardy WOW 😂😂😂😂😂😂#swfc — Jacko (@JackWLA) May 8, 2021

No way did i just hear a commentator compare rhodes to jamie vardy — hf ⚔️ (@HaydenFoster_) May 8, 2021

Did they really just compare Jordan Rhodes to Jamie Vardy 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Holly. (@hollysarah95) May 8, 2021

Did the commentator genuinely compare Jordan Rhodes to Jamie Vardy 🤣 — Tom (@Reaneeyy) May 8, 2021