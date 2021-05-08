QPR won 3-1 at home to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR hosted Luton Town in their final game of the Championship season today, marking the end of what’s been a hugely positive outcome for the Rs.

Mark Warburton’s side have played a season of two halves, the first seeing them in and around the relegation places but today’s win sees them finish the season in 8th – a marked improvement on their 13th-place finish last season.

Today though, it was two names grabbing all the attention of Rs fans – Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin.

The pair linked up once more with Dykes providing the assist for Austin’s opener but Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall levelled before the break. Stefan Johansen though would put the Rs back in front though, with Albert Adomah capping a winning end to the season.

Whilst Dykes is gearing up for an even better season at QPR next time round, Austin’s loan deal is set to expire and plenty of fans want to see him made a permanent figure.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the Dykes-Austin pairing today:

That strike partnership is filthy! 🔥 https://t.co/bBeHeh0s4M — GBW / Jack (@GamerBoyWii) May 8, 2021

The linkup is insane🔥 Austin X Dykes🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rVnbFWcESp — UpTheRs (@UpTheRs) May 8, 2021

Dykes 🤝 Austin 😍😍😍 — AJ (@axj11_) May 8, 2021

Dykes and Austin, what a duo https://t.co/3mIMUOfhvQ — Luke Lasenby (@LordLasenby) May 8, 2021

This is what I want to see next season…. #DykesAustin https://t.co/kODS3O4hEh — Stevo (@Stevo_07) May 8, 2021

Dykes setting up Austin again. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/j3VNwSEjr4 — Cameron (@Deadend_Friend) May 8, 2021

Dykes and Austin proving to be the best centre forward paring in the world, again. — Alex (@Alexqpr) May 8, 2021

Dykes to Austin again 😍😍😍 — Rory (@W5Rory) May 8, 2021