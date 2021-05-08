It was a three-way tag-team tussle for the preservation of Sky Bet Championship status this afternoon for Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

What made it spicier was that the latter pair, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were facing off in a do-or-die match where a win was the only guarantee of promotion.

Even then it was a win and three points at the mercy of Rotherham United who were playing in Wales against a more than handy Cardiff City outfit.

As it was, Rotherham’s draw in Wales was not enough to see them preserve their Sky Bet Championship status. The game at Pride Park ended in a 3-3 draw between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby draw enough to relegate Millers

In some ways, Rotherham were favourites entering the relegation battle run-in. Covid postponements had given them a three-game advantage of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

However, that advantage was whittled away down to nothing and, like the Rams and the Owls, the Millers faced a last-day scramble.

Despite a quickfire double from Martyn Waghorn and Patrick Roberts putting them 2-1 in front, Derby were pegged back by a Calum Paterson equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday went on to take the lead through Julian Borner and looked ready to wrap up the game with a 3-2 win. However, Waghorn’s second of the afternoon from the spot saw the game end in a 3-3 draw.

The eventual result at Pride Park was enough to guide Derby County to Championship safety – Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday being relegated to League One.

Millers fans downcast after Championship relegation

That result in the Principality gave Rotherham fans more than enough reasons to be dismayed. Here is a selection of some of their comments on Twitter after the game:

