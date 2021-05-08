Derby County have been relegated from the Championship following their 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side have suffered relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season, after an enthralling 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday today.

The Rams had been placed precariously above the drop zone throughout the course of 2021 and went into today’s game knowing that a win would see them remain in the second tier.

The game was drab as expected in the opening stages, but Sam Hutchinson would break the deadlock ahead of half-time to put the visitor in front.

Sheffield Wednesday though would find themselves behind soon after the restart, with Martyn Waghorn and Patrick Roberts scoring in quick succession.

But Wednesday would then do exactly the same – goals from Callum Paterson and Julian Borner gave them a 3-2 lead on the 70-minute mark.

But Martyn Waghorn’s penalty with little over 10 minuets to play proved the difference for Derby.

See how these Derby County fans reacted after the events of today:

COME ONNNN YOU RAMMMS. Sack Rooney tho — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) May 8, 2021

Never, ever, ever, do that to me again — Zachary (@ZacConnor) May 8, 2021

Terrible season and we’re so lucky to survive. Rooney needs to go. Mel needs to sell and there needs to be BIG changes for next season but at least we’re staying in the Championship #dcfcfans https://t.co/WUBDygKR0x — Benjamin Friend (@BenFriend74) May 8, 2021

I almost can't believe it. We never should have been here but somehow we scraped through. I do feel bad for @swfc they have it their all today.@dcfcofficial #dcfcVswfc https://t.co/gLimpNnozm — Gregory Owain (@GregoryOwain) May 8, 2021

OMG one of most stressful #dcfc afternoons ever as a Derby fan (there have been many) …. I'm getting a beer to celebrate a happy end to a terrible season ! https://t.co/wi8NHGgkjL — Chris Follows (@chrisfollowsart) May 8, 2021

This was exhausting. You can’t beat the drama of a relegation battle… especially when you stay up! https://t.co/xyrYVwkKWL — Tom Rennie (@thomasjrennie) May 8, 2021

I am exhausted, what a rollercoaster, too many emotions 🎢 https://t.co/nljQRoso5w — Hannah Ward (@HannahWard10) May 8, 2021