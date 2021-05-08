Sheffield Wednesday have been relegated form the Championship following a 3-3 draw with Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side will be playing in League One next season, after their six-goal draw v Derby County today.

The Owls after a torrid season both on and off the pitch had done well to bring it down to a final day showdown v Derby County, who’ve equally struggled this term.

After an expectedly tame start to the game, Sam Hutchinson would put Wednesday in front ahead of half time. But Rooney’s half-time team talk seemed to put some life into the Rams, who scored two goals in quick succession through Martyn Waghorn and Patrick Roberts.

Callum Paterson though would score with a neat finish to level it soon after the hour mark, with Julian Borner scoring from as close range as it is to get to give the Owls a 3-2 lead.

But Waghorn’s penalty in the 78th minute handed Derby a point and Championship safety, consigning Wednesday to relegation into League One.

