Sheffield Wednesday have been relegated form the Championship following a 3-3 draw with Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side will be playing in League One next season, after their six-goal draw v Derby County today.

The Owls after a torrid season both on and off the pitch had done well to bring it down to a final day showdown v Derby County, who’ve equally struggled this term.

After an expectedly tame start to the game, Sam Hutchinson would put Wednesday in front ahead of half time. But Rooney’s half-time team talk seemed to put some life into the Rams, who scored two goals in quick succession through Martyn Waghorn and Patrick Roberts.

Callum Paterson though would score with a neat finish to level it soon after the hour mark, with Julian Borner scoring from as close range as it is to get to give the Owls a 3-2 lead.

But Waghorn’s penalty in the 78th minute handed Derby a point and Championship safety, consigning Wednesday to relegation into League One.

See how these Owls fans reacted to today’s relegation:

Disgrace of an owner, disgraceful squad of players – neither are fit to own or wear the shirt of this once great club pic.twitter.com/9fK2JmW1fo — Tony (@Tony__SWFC) May 8, 2021

good performance. gave everything. im upset, not angry, i feel the love for the club💔 — Harper (@harpergrace_xx) May 8, 2021

Chansiri get out of my football club #chansiriout — Jimmy (@wanglepants) May 8, 2021

The chairman own’s this relegation. It’s his. He’s brought this on and deserves it. — tear (@casual83) May 8, 2021

CHANSIRI OUT — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) May 8, 2021

Let’s rebuild the club. Get rid of all the deadwood and all get behind Moore. We cannot be even more divided than we already are. — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) May 8, 2021

We deserve it at the end of the day — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) May 8, 2021

Not good enough over 46 games, CHANSIRI OUT. — Danny James Haywood (@DanJamesHaywood) May 8, 2021