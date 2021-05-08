‘No words’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Derby draw seals relegation into League One
Sheffield Wednesday have been relegated form the Championship following a 3-3 draw with Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.
Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side will be playing in League One next season, after their six-goal draw v Derby County today.
The Owls after a torrid season both on and off the pitch had done well to bring it down to a final day showdown v Derby County, who’ve equally struggled this term.
After an expectedly tame start to the game, Sam Hutchinson would put Wednesday in front ahead of half time. But Rooney’s half-time team talk seemed to put some life into the Rams, who scored two goals in quick succession through Martyn Waghorn and Patrick Roberts.
Callum Paterson though would score with a neat finish to level it soon after the hour mark, with Julian Borner scoring from as close range as it is to get to give the Owls a 3-2 lead.
But Waghorn’s penalty in the 78th minute handed Derby a point and Championship safety, consigning Wednesday to relegation into League One.
See how these Owls fans reacted to today’s relegation:
Disgrace of an owner, disgraceful squad of players – neither are fit to own or wear the shirt of this once great club pic.twitter.com/9fK2JmW1fo
— Tony (@Tony__SWFC) May 8, 2021
good performance. gave everything. im upset, not angry, i feel the love for the club💔
— Harper (@harpergrace_xx) May 8, 2021
Chansiri get out of my football club #chansiriout
— Jimmy (@wanglepants) May 8, 2021
The chairman own’s this relegation. It’s his. He’s brought this on and deserves it.
— tear (@casual83) May 8, 2021
CHANSIRI OUT
— Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) May 8, 2021
Let’s rebuild the club. Get rid of all the deadwood and all get behind Moore. We cannot be even more divided than we already are.
— Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) May 8, 2021
We deserve it at the end of the day
— ®️ (@No_Gimicks) May 8, 2021
Not good enough over 46 games, CHANSIRI OUT.
— Danny James Haywood (@DanJamesHaywood) May 8, 2021
— Liam Powell (@flash_aah) May 8, 2021
I have no words for how we are all feeling as fans. To take it to the final game after the deduction has shown how crap this league has been this year. We need a fresh start, we need to get the big earners out of the club, we need to keep faith with Darren Moore #swfc #WTID
— Owls_WAWAW (@WawawOwls) May 8, 2021