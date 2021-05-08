According to Lancs Live, Burnley are the latest Premier League side to show an interest in Stoke City star Harry Souttar.

The young defender has successfully nailed down a spot in Michael O’Neill’s starting 11 in his first full campaign with the senior side.

Souttar returned to Stoke City last summer after a year and a half on loan with Fleetwood Town, where he starred under Joey Barton’s management. Since then, he has gone on to notch up 38 Championship appearances, holding down a starting role at centre-back.

The Australian international’s performances have not gone unnoticed. Premier League trio West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Wolves were all linked with Souttar earlier this year.

Now, it has been claimed a fourth top-tier side is showing interest in Stoke ace.

As per Lancs Live, Sean Dyche has identified Souttar as a potential target as he eyes up potential defensive additions at Burnley.

The 22-year-old is not the only Potters defender to be linked with the Turf Moor club. Fellow youngster Nathan Collins is also rumoured to be on the Clarets’ radar, reportedly having a bid turned down in January.

Having only penned a new long-term deal earlier this season, it is said that it would take a “sizeable” offer from Burnley to tempt Stoke into selling Souttar.

The centre-back is contracted to the club until 2025, putting the Staffordshire club at no risk of losing him on the cheap.

Across all competitions, Souttar has played 45 times for Stoke City’s senior side. 43 of those have come this season, helping keep 19 clean sheets along the way.