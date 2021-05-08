According to Brazilian news outlet O Dia, Flamengo youngster Lazaro is wanted by Championship sides Huddersfield Town.

The 19-year-old attacker is the latest Brazilian player to be linked with a move to Huddersfield Town.

Lincoln, another one of Flamengo’s attackers, was reported to be on the Terriers’ radar before the January transfer window. However, a report failed to materialise into anything serious.

Now, Carlos Corberan is said to have identified Lazaro as another target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brazilian news outlet O Dia reports that Huddersfield’s interest in the Flamengo man started back in January. While talks over a deal for Lincoln “did not evolve”, the Championship side are said to be in “advanced” negotiations over a deal for Lazaro.

The Belo Horizonte-born attacker’s representatives are rumoured to have been contacted by the Terriers.

However, Huddersfield Town could be set to face Championship opposition in the race for Lazaro’s signature. The report adds that Birmingham City are also showing an interest in the youngster ahead of the summer window.

While Huddersfield’s talks are “more advanced”, the Blues could present another option for the former Brazil U17 international.

Valued at £1.6m by Transfermarkt, it will be interesting to see if Lazaro seals a move to England this summer.

Featuring in attacking midfield for out on the left-wing, the Flamengo prodigy has played five times for the club’s senior side across all competitions.