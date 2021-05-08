Gillingham are in talks with Jordan Graham over a new contract, as per a report by Kent Online.

The winger’s current deal expires at the end of the season but the Gills are keen to extend his stay.

Graham, who is 26 years old, was wanted by Charlton Athletic in January and is now being eyed by Birmingham City, as per a report by Football League World.

Gillingham are looking to fend off interest from elsewhere and keep hold of him.

Graham has had an impressive past season for Steve Evans’ side and has made 43 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 13 goals and nine assists.

He started his career at Aston Villa but left for Wolves in 2014 after loan spells away from Villa Park at Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

The ex-England youth international went on to play 20 times for Wolves’ first-team and was also shipped out on loan to Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich and Gillingham before the latter made his move permanent last year.

He has really found his feet at Priestfield and his performances are not going unnoticed.

Gillingham are in talks over keeping him but that could prove tough if Charlton or Birmingham make a move.

The Gills are 11th in League One and have fallen short of the Play-Offs this term. Will they manage to keep hold of Graham or will he leave on a free transfer?