Huddersfield Town are not believed to be interested in Forest Green Rovers defender Udoka Godwin-Malife, according to Yorkshire Live journalist Steven Chicken.

The Terriers have been linked with a move for the League Two man over recent days.

A report by Football League World suggested Carlos Corberan’s side along with Preston North End are keen.

However, Huddersfield are ‘not in for him specifically’ as they start looking ahead to next season.

Godwin-Malife has had an impressive past campaign with Forest Green and has enjoyed plenty of game time, making 47 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old is being tipped for a move up the Football League in the future.

He started his career in non-league with Oxford City and broke into their first-team in the National League South before Forest Green brought him to the Football League in January 2019.

It took him a while to get to grips with life at New Lawn and he played just five times in his first season before he was loaned out to Eastleigh last year.

Nevertheless, Godwin-Malife is now one of the first names on their teamsheet and they could face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Huddersfield are not believed to be interested right now but that could pave the way for Preston to make a move for him.

Godwin-Malife will be looking to get Forest Green secure their place in the Play-Offs today.