QPR want to keep hold of Tom Carroll, as per a report by West London Sport.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season but QPR are hoping to extend his stay.

Carroll, who is 28 years old, joined the London club in September last year on a free transfer.

He has proven to be a useful player for the R’s in this past campaign and has made 24 appearances in all competitions.

QPR boss, Mark Warburton, has said: “The stats tell you Tom was doing very, very well for us. He had a consistent run of games and level of performance, so I’m sure chats are ongoing now with Les and the representatives.

“Tom is a very talented player, good character – well liked by the playing squad – and he’s shown his quality in his performances for QPR, so those discussions are certainly ongoing.”

Carroll gives the Championship outfit more quality and depth in their midfield department so keeping hold of him will be a shrewd bit of business.

The Watford-born midfielder rose up through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before making 56 appearances for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from the London club at Leyton Orient, Derby County and Swansea City to gain experience.

Swansea signed him on a permanent basis in January 2017 for £4.5 million and he was a regular for the Welsh outfit before the middle of the 2018/19 season when he was loaned out to Aston Villa.

The Swans released him in January 2020 and he waited eight months before going to QPR.