Rotherham United’s Clark Robertson is on the radar of Aberdeen, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The centre-back is wanted by his former club going into the summer.

Robertson, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in June.

Rotherham are keen to keep hold of him but that could depend on what league they are playing in next term, which will be decided today.

Robertson started his career at Aberdeen and went on to play 68 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side as a youngster before moving down to England in 2015.

The ex-Scotland youth international linked up with Blackpool and spent three years at Bloomfield Road, making 137 appearances in all competitions.

He played a key role in the Tangerines’ promotion from League Two in his first year at the club.

Robertson was then signed by Rotherham and has played for the Millers for the past three seasons.

His focus will be on helping Paul Warne’s side stay up this afternoon but his long-term future at the New York Stadium is currently up in the air, with Aberdeen eager to sign him.

The Dons have a new boss in Stephen Glass and have already boosted their squad by signing experienced duo Scott Brown and Declan Gallagher for next season.