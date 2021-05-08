Wigan Athletic have endured a torrid 2020/21 campaign after being relegated from last season’s Sky Bet Championship after a points deduction for going into administration.

An off-season saw the in administration and struggling Latics stripped of their academy jewels as the administrators looked to better balance the books.

Wigan are now assured of their League One status and will look toward a summer of restructuring and rebuilding.

The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe writes that a part of this ethos could see rated young centre-half swap the DW Stadium for a move to Merseyside with Everton more than keen on landing him.

Everton in talks and ready to make move for Carragher

Youngster Carragher came up through the Liverpool youth system where his father, Jamie Carragher, played out his best football for the Reds.

Carragher Jr left Liverpool to sign on as part of the youth set-up at Wigan in 2017- a club with a burgeoning reputation for nurturing young talent.

The upheaval at the Latics has already seen prospects such as Alfie Devine, Jensen Weir and Joe Gelhardt leave the DW Stadium. That trio of talents headed for Spurs, Brighton and Leeds United respectively.

Bascombe writes that it is looking increasingly likely that Carragher will be following in their footsteps. Not only does he write that Everton are interested in a move but that “talks are ongoing between the clubs” at the moment.

He adds that the Merseysiders “have been scouting” youngster Carragher since he impressed in a game between the two clubs earlier this season.

Should Everton decide to firm up their interest in the Wigan youngster, then compensation will need to be agreed based upon the fact that he is coming towards the end of his current contract at Wigan.