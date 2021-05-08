Clubs lower down the league ladder have always proven to be fruitful hunting grounds for higher-tier clubs looking to pick up promising players.

Unfortunately for these sides, that is the nature of the beast and something that clubs below the Premier League must become accustomed to.

According to The Mail’s David Kent, one such club facing that dilemma is League One side Fleetwood Town as they look to hold onto 16-year-old central defender starlet Josh Feeney.

Feeney drawing serious interest from big clubs

Defender Feeney, who only turned 16 a couple of days ago, is a player seen by Fleetwood as a player with potential and promise.

Despite his tender years, Feeney has made the bench for the Cod Army’s last three games against Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion and MK Dons.

As well as making the last three matchday squads, Feeney has attracted the interest of a quartet of Premier League sides: Leeds United, Leicester City, Wolves and Aston Villa.

This quartet is said by Mail reporter Kent “to have made contact with the League One club over the past few months.” Kent also adds that Scottish giants Celtic are also interested in the young centre-back.

Fleetwood Town must be facing a struggle to hold Feeney

With sides such as have been mentioned taking an interest, Fleetwood Town could have their work cut out holding onto their young defender. Five top-tier teams in a tug-o-war does not bode well for the north-west coast side.

Sides such as Leeds United, who pride themselves on the cultivation and progression of youngsters into the first-team picture will be a tempting proposition for Feeney to consider if they ramp up the interest they are showing over the summer.

Feeney is also a figure of interest at international level with both Scotland and England vying for his services – the Fleetwood defender having already featured for England Under-16s in a friendly versus Wales.