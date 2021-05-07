Middlesbrough winger Neeskens Kebano has announced via his official Instagram page that he will not feature for the club tomorrow.

The on loan Fulham man will rejoin his parent club in London in the coming weeks and leaves Middlesbrough having scored once and assisted four during his short-term spell.

He has been one of Boro’s standout performers since arriving on Deadline Day on February 1st.

However, with just one game left to play in the Championship campaign, Kebano has announced he will not feature. Middlesbrough take on bottom side Wycombe Wanderers at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon where a win could see them finish as high as ninth.

Manager Neil Warnock could be using their next game as an opportunity to put a together a starting eleven, all of whom will be included in his first-team plans next season.

Therefore with Kebano leaving Middlesbrough to rejoin Fulham, the Boro boss may have allowed the winger to leave the club early.

As speculated earlier on The72, the line-up could be a big indicator on who stays and who goes in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Marvin Johnson, Djed Spence, Yannick Bolasie and Hayden Coulson could deputise out wide, although the quartet all face uncertain futures on Teesside.

Warnock has already allowed both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher to leave their deals early, and this looks to be the case with Kebano.

There have been no announcements officially by the club, nor has Warnock been asked about the player in any pre-match press conference or interview as of yet.