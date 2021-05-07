Speaking to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed he is set to speak to all of his players this weekend after their game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Tomorrow’s fixture will see Middlesbrough host Wycombe at the Riverside Stadium. The home side don’t have anything to play for on the final day, with no chance of achieving the play-offs and a top-half finish guaranteed.

Warnock will already have an eye on next season. He will want to get new faces through the door and for the players who are surplus to requirements to ‘get out’.

The Boro boss has confirmed that after Saturday’s game, he will be speaking to all of the squad on either Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, expressing what went well throughout the campaign and whether they are needed next season or not.

“I know what I want, and I’ll be talking to them all next week,” he said.

“There’ll be one or two interesting conversations.

“I’ll be speaking to all the players on Sunday and Monday. Lads that travel away, I tend to speak to on the Sunday so they can get off home. Then I’ll be talking to the rest of the lads on Monday, possibly Tuesday morning.

“I always talk to everybody and tell them what I’m expecting next season, where they’ve done well and what they can do better at. I’ll be talking to everybody that’s on the books.”

Marvin Johnson, Jordan Archer and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are all out of contract next month and will surely be discussing their immediate futures. As things stand they are set to become free agents.

Two players who have already been allowed to leave and are without a club are Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. The aforementioned trio could join them in the coming weeks.

Middlesbrough also have decisions to make on loan players Neeskens Kebano, Yannick Bolasie and Marcus Bettinelli, whereas there are question marks surrounding the futures of defenders Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson.

Warnock has also expressed the desire for youngsters to go out on loan and play regular football at first-team level. The likes of Connor Malley, Sam Folarin and Jack Robinson are expected to do just that, as is goalkeeper Sol Brynn.