Speaking to Surrey Live, Dorking Wanderers midfielder Olly Allen has confirmed Nottingham Forest and Coventry City have both shown interest in his services.

Both Nottingham Forest and Coventry City will have their eyes on the summer transfer window as another campaign in the Championship awaits next season.

Now, it has been claimed that the duo are both looking into non-league, with Dorking Wanderers youngster Olly Allen on their radar.

The young midfielder has attracted his fair share of interest ahead of next season.

Allen has been eyed up by Premier League pair Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion. He spent time on trial with the duo, featuring in two games for Wolves’ U18s. However, they opted against offering the starlet a deal.

Ahead of the summer window, Allen has now moved to reveal Forest and Coventry have watched over him at times this season.

Speaking to Surrey Live, Allen said:

“Wolves spoke to me a couple of days later, just to basically say that they weren’t going to offer me a pro contract or a scholarship at the moment.

“But there were two clubs, Nottingham Forest and Coventry, watching the game that I was playing in.

“They were interested and Forest have followed that up and have made contact with my dad and the club.”

As the summer window nears, it will be interesting to see if Allen secures a move higher up the football ladder.

Both Nottingham Forest and Coventry City have one game remaining of the season. A win for the Sky Blues could see them jump Forest, with both sides sat on 52 points.