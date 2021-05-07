According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Middlesbrough could be set to be priced out of a move for Everton’s Yannick Bolasie.

Bolasie is on high wages and would need to take a significant pay cut if he was to sign for Middlesbrough on a permanent basis. The report states that his wage demands could prove too high for the Championship club.

Boro are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer and have identified Bolasie as a potential signing. Manager Neil Warnock admitted previously that he is optimistic Bolasie would sign this summer. He is currently on loan at the club and has impressed during his short stint on Teessside.

He is reportedly looking for £50,000 a week to sign for Middlesbrough, but this is too much for Neil Warnock’s side to part with.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international is not in the plans of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. He will see his contract at Goodison Park come to an end next month and he will become a free agent.

Bolasie is likely to not be short of offers too. Despite not playing for a club in the first half of the campaign he joined Middlesbrough and made an immediate impact. Since arriving in the January transfer window he has scored three goals and registered four assists.

Boro could offer him a lifeline to restart his career. After several unsuccessful loan moves he looks to be enjoying his football at the Riverside. He is working under a manager he has history with, having played for Neil Warnock during their time at Crystal Palace together.

But given his wage demands this may be a hurdle Middlesbrough just can’t overcome.