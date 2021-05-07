According to a report from The Athletic, Cardiff City loan star Harry Wilson could be allowed to leave Liverpool on a permanent deal this summer.

There were some eyebrows raised when Cardiff City secured the signing of Liverpool’s Harry Wilson on loan last summer. The 24-year-old spent the season prior in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, impressing despite their relegation.

In his loan with the Cherries, as well as stints in the Championship with Derby County and Hull City, the Welshman has proved he is ready for minutes in the top flight.

Mick McCarthy echoed this point at the weekend, backing Wilson for first-team game time with his parent club.

However, a report from The Athletic could bring the winger’s hopes of breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s plans to an end.

As reported by Caominhe O’Neill, it is looking increasingly likely that Wilson will leave permanently this summer. Speculation around a permanent departure circulated last year but failed to materialise into anything.

Now, however, with another impressive loan stint coming to an end, this summer could bring an end to Wilson’s long-term affiliation with Liverpool.

The Wales international joined the Merseyside club at the age of eight. He has remained at Anfield ever since, only leaving on loan.

His stint with the Bluebirds has seen him net seven goals and lay on 12 assists. His stunning hat-trick against Birmingham City displayed just how good he can be at his lethal best.