In an exclusive interview with Football League World, former Middlesbrough striker Brian Deane spoke out about Rangers’ pursuit of Britt Assombalonga.

Assombalonga left Middlesbrough last month having been released from his contract early. He was set to see out the remainder of his current deal which was due to expire in June. However, manager Neil Warnock said he wasn’t in his plans for the remainder of the campaign and was allowed to leave.

He is currently a free agent and is weighing up his options ahead of the up and coming season. Several clubs have registered an interest with the likes of Championship duo Bristol City and Nottingham Forest keen.

However, the main link has come from Scotland with Rangers having reportedly already entered into talks with the striker.

Weighing in with his opinion recently has been former Middlesbrough man Brian Deane. The ex-England international played for the club during 1998 and 2001, scoring 18 goals in 87 Premier League games for the Teessiders.

“I think he’s been very inconsistent but I also I’m not sure if the Scottish league is as strong as the Championship so that might offer some value,” he said.

“And the fact that he’s on a free transfer, maybe Steven Gerrard feels that he’s the person who can get a song out of him.

“He’s brought different characters in and they’ve flourished under him. It might work, he might have the attributes that they feel he needs to be able to be successful up there.”

Rangers are set to lose striker duo Jermaine Defoe and Greg Stewart this summer and are actively looking for cheap replacements. With Assombalonga able to sign for no transfer fee, it offers Gerrard’s side an opportunity to add firepower up front without having to break the bank.

Middlesbrough also allowed fellow forward Ashley Fletcher to depart. He has been attracting attention from recently relegated Premier League outfit Sheffield United.

Boro have Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and youngster Josh Coburn competing for places as things stand, but will be looking to the market to sign new attackers in the coming months.