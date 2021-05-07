Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed the Potters have been in contact with Premier League clubs over potential summer transfers.

As another campaign in the Championship beckons, Michael O’Neill and co will be preparing for the summer transfer window.

With a mid-table finish beckoning, Stoke City will be determined to strengthen their ranks this summer in an effort to push for promotion next season.

Now, as this season draws to a close, O’Neill has opened up about the Potters’ summer transfer plans.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Stoke boss confirmed the club have been in contact with Premier League clubs over potential transfer deals. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It will be difficult for us to bring players in permanently because of Financial Fair Play. The loan market is obviously there to use.

“We have been in contact with Premier League clubs about players.”

Two top-flight players who have been linked with Stoke City are Manchester City’s Liam Delap and Spurs youngster Jack Clarke.

Delap looks ready for a shot at first-team football after another prolific season with City’s U23s.

Clarke has been linked with a Stoke reunion this summer after his loan came to an early end back in April.

As the window comes closer, it will be interesting to see if the Potters’ reported interest in the young duo materialises into anything serious.

A host of Football League players have also been linked with Stoke ahead of the window.

Rochdale star Stephen Humphrys, Fleetwood Town youngster Jay Matete and Swindon Town’s Akin Odimayo are also rumoured to be on the Championship side’s radar.