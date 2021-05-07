Middlesbrough take on bottom side Wycombe Wanderers on the final day of the Championship season tomorrow.

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side have several players out of contract and a handful who face uncertain futures. Therefore, their line-up tomorrow against Wycombe could be a big indicator on who the Boro boss sees playing a part for the club next season.

Loanees Marcus Bettinelli, Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie will all return to their parent clubs. Bolasie is one that Middlesbrough are looking to re-sign in the summer and he could feature. Both Bettinelli and Kebano are unlikely to return next season however.

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer and wingers Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are all out of contract next month. It is probable Archer will continue in goal in place of Bettinelli and he could yet be offered a contract to keep him at the Riverside a further year.

Similarly, Johnson has been involved in recent weeks and could be given an opportunity to impress Warnock a final time this season before potentially entering into contract talks. Mendez-Laing is injured as things stand and will not feature.

There are question marks surrounding full-backs Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson too and it will be interesting to see if Warnock uses them this weekend. If he does, this could be their final opportunity before making a decision, although it is likely the gaffer has already made his mind up whether he wants the defensive duo at the club or not.

Therefore, if Coulson and Spence are used it will be telling and would suggest that they do have a future with Middlesbrough.

The former has been linked with Newcastle United in recent transfer windows, whereas Spence is attracting attention from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.