Former Norwich City man Jon Newsome has urged the club to keep hold of Max Aarons, amid interest from a number of sides including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Aarons, 21, has just capped another stellar season with Norwich City by claiming his and his side’s second Championship crown in three seasons.

The right wing-back has been an ever-present in that position for the Canaries since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, going into this one knowing that his club would allow him to depart once the season was over.

Since, a host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the £30million-rated Aarons, most notably Everton and Manchester United at first, with the Toffees apparently backing out.

More recently, links to both Arsenal and Spurs have emerged. Speaking to Football League World, Newsome had this to say on Aarons:

“Undoubtedly you’re going to have clubs being linked with your players, because the players have had an amazing season and they’re really good quality players.

“As a promoted club, I think the last thing you want to be doing is selling your crown jewels. And for me, Max Aarons is one of their crown jewels.”

Norwich sealed the title with their win over Reading last time out. They and Watford will be returning to the Premier League next season, with Brentford, Bournemouth, Swansea City and Barnsley in the play-offs.

It’s the Tykes who Norwich City finish their season against – a win for the Canaries would see them finish the season on 99 points, and potentially finish 11 points clear of Watford who host Swansea City.