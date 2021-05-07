Former Celtic player Frank McAvennie thinks Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele should move to Celtic rather than Fulham when speaking to Football Insider.

The 61-year-old believes a move north of the border to former Scottish champions Celtic is more appealing than staying in the Championship next season, where his current side Peterborough will be and where Fulham look destined to be too.

This comes after it was reported last Sunday by Football Insider, that Fulham had joined the race for Dembele and sent scouts to watch him closely. The Cottagers were looking to beat both Celtic and Rangers to the capture of the 24-year-old.

It is reported that Dembele is ready to quit Peterborough for the second time this summer and get his move away after he handed a transfer request last January and a move never materialised.

Football Insider have been informed by a source that Dembele is a target for many clubs this summer including, Celtic, Rangers, Fulham, and Crystal Palace. Now McAvennie has urged Celtic to avoid any previous mistakes after the Hoops lost out on Ivan Toney last summer to Brentford.

“Celtic made a mistake with Toney,” McAvennie told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild.

“They need a new striker. Patryk Klimala has gone, Albian Ajeti does nothing for me. They had Toney at Parkhead, speaking to Lenny. I’m still not sure how they managed to mess that one up.

“This boy sounds like he’s a bit like Toney and he’s had a good season with Peterborough. Listen, if it comes to a choice between Fulham or Rangers and Celtic, I don’t know the boy’s feelings, but you have to pick Celtic or Rangers.

“I know I’m biased but it’s no competition for me. Rangers have too many strikers already, so I expect him to join Celtic.”

Dembele has had a great season for Posh, he’s managed 11 goals and 12 assists in 42 League One games this season and has flourished with his partnership with the likes of Toney and Sammie Szmodics.

Dembele’s boss Darren Ferguson labelled the former Grimsby man as ‘outstanding’ earlier in the campaign, so it won’t be cheap to prize him away.