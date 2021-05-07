Speaking to The News, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has reiterated that the club has no intention of letting winger Ronan Curtis leave this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international’s performances since joining Portsmouth back in 2018 have attracted plenty of interest from the Championship.

Curtis has been a star performer for Pompey, cementing himself among League One’s best.

Among those linked are Championship trio Brentford, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County. With the summer transfer window on the horizon, speculation has begun to circulate once again.

Curtis confirmed recently that there interest from clubs in higher leagues, insisting that his focus is on the task at hand with the Fratton Park outfit.

Now, Pompey boss Danny Cowley has moved to weigh in on the winger’s situation.

Speaking with The News, Cowley moved to heap praise on Curtis, stating that he is “going nowhere” this summer. Here’s what he had to say:

“His future is here, 100%. He’s going nowhere.

“I love Ronan. How do you replace that amount of personality, character and his quality? We don’t want to lose any of our players – we’re Portsmouth Football Club!”.

Curtis has starred for Portsmouth once again this season. Across all competitions, the 25-year-old has netted 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 outings, impressing on the wing.

His contributions this season take him to 40 goals and 31 assists in 141 games overall.

With Cowley letting his stance known, it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, comes in with a bid for Curtis this summer to try and test Portsmouth’s resolve.