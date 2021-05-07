Everton defender Joe Anderson is attracting interest from clubs in the Football League, according to a report by the Liverpool Echo.

The youngster is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

Anderson, who is 20 years old, is believed to be weighing up his options as EFL sides register their interest in him.

Everton have lodged a 12-month contract offer and are keen to keep him at Goodison Park for another campaign at least.

Read: Ex-QPR, Hull City winger to be released by Everton

However, Anderson has a big decision to make on his future as his chances of getting first-team football in the Football League would be greater.

He has been a key player for Everton Under-23’s this past season, making 19 appearances and chipping in with two goals from defence.

Anderson is from Stalybridge and joined the Toffees’ academy at the age of 15. He has since been a solid performer for the Merseyside club at youth levels but is yet to make a senior appearance.

Read: Nottingham Forest join chase for in-demand striker

He previously played at left-back and left midfield but has been transformed into a centre-back now.

Everton want to strike a deal to keep him this summer but face competition from clubs in the Football League.

Anderson is mulling over his future and could end up dropping down a league or two over the coming months to get more first-team opportunities.