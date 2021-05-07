Nottingham Forest have joined the race for Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles, according to a report by The Athletic.

The Reds have identified the 20-goal attacker as a potential summer addition.

Charles, who is 25 years old, has had an impressive past season with Accrington in League One and is attracting plenty of interest right now.

The Athletic’s report has mentioned Hull City and Derby County as two other possible suitors, whilst Brentford have been linked by The Sun.

Accrington are in for a tough summer as they look to fend off interest in their star striker.

Nottingham Forest are keen to boost their attacking options going into next season and see him as an ideal acquisition to compete with Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

The Northern Ireland international started his career at Blackpool but dropped into non-league as a youngster for a spell at AFC Fylde.

Fleetwood Town threw him a Football League lifeline in 2016 but Charles then ended up moving back down the leagues for stints at Halifax Town and Southport.

However, Accrington signed him two years ago and he has since bagged 29 goals in 85 games for the Lancashire side and is on the radar of some big clubs now.

Nottingham Forest have joined the likes of Hull City, Derby County and Brentford in pursuit of him and it will be interesting to see if Chris Hughton’s side make a move.