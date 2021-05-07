Bristol Rovers saw Jayden Stockley snatched away from them by Charlton Athletic in January, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The Pirates’ CEO, Martyn Starnes, has revealed they were very close to signing the striker from Preston North End in the last transfer window.

However, Charlton swooped in and managed to land him on loan deal until the end of the season.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, has since impressed for the Addicks and has scored eight goals for the London club since his move there.

Starnes has said: “Paul (Tisdale) had been speaking to Jayden Stockley, it seemed very positive that the lad wanted to come and play for us.

“I managed to negotiate terms with Preston, which seemed to be accepted, and I was told all Stockley had to do was go in and knock on Peter Ridsdale’s door and say he wanted to come to Bristol Rovers.”

He added: “Unfortunately, he chose to go to Charlton Athletic. Probably because of their position in the league and I’ve subsequently found out that our offer for Jayden was 50% more than Charlton are paying, so it was nothing to do with finances.”

Stockley joined Preston in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games for the Lancashire outfit altogether.

However, he managed just one goal in 16 appearances in all competitions this term and they gave him the green light to leave for League One.

Bristol Rovers were desperate to bring in a striker in January and that has come back to haunt them as they will be in League Two next season.