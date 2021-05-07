Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has praised his former club Hull City on Twitter this morning ahead of tomorrow’s clash (see tweet below).

The Addicks manager has taken the time to congratulate the Tigers on winning the League One title on his daily Twitter video.

Charlton need to beat the champions to stand any chance of sneaking into the Play-Offs.

Hull travel to the Valley tomorrow having already got the title in the bag and will be presented with the trophy after the game.

Read: Former Hull City winger to be released

Adkins has said: “This is a big one against Hull City, the champions coming to town. We’re going to welcome everyone here. They’ve done great, Cliff Byrne and Grant McCann, two players I was fortunate to work with at Scunthorpe United years ago.

“I’m delighted for them and everyone connected with Hull City. But you know, we’ve got to beat them!”

Charlton need to gain all three points and hope Portsmouth and Oxford United’s results go their way.

Read: Charlton Athletic want striker signing this summer

It will be interesting to see what sort of team Hull put out. They have a few fringe players such as George Long, Max Clark and Jordan Flores who may fancy their chances of getting game time in this one.

Charlton had an impressive win over Lincoln City in mid-week and this will be a tough one for the Tigers, even though they have nothing to play for.

This is the first time Adkins will lock horns against Hull having left his role there in June 2019.

Who will win?