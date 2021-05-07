Bristol Rovers tried to sign Luton Town’s Danny Hylton in January, as per Bristol Live.

The Pirates’ CEO, Martyn Starnes, has revealed they attempted to bring the striker to the Memorial Ground this past winter.

Hylton, who is 32 years old, wanted to stay and fight for his place at Luton in the Championship.

He has been on the books at Kenilworth Road for the past five years and wasn’t interested in a move away in January.

Starnes has said: “I picked up the phone to my friend Nathan Jones, manager at Luton, and asked about Danny Hylton and Luton were prepared to let him come but Danny was still in the squad and wanted to fight for his place, which is a perfectly reasonable thing to do and we respect that decision.”

Bristol Rovers’ failure to land a striker has come back to haunt them and they will be competing in League Two next season.

Hylton joined Luton in 2016 and has since helped them rise from the fourth tier to the Championship during his time at the club.

He has made 148 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, chipping in with 58 goals.

The attacker hasn’t scored for Luton in the Championship in 27 appearances.

His long-term future in Bedfordshire is up in the air going into this summer and it will be interesting to see if they opt to keep him.

Hylton has also played for the likes of Aldershot Town and Oxford United in the past.