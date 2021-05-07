Tom White is ‘expected’ to be released by Blackburn Rovers this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The midfielder is out of contract at Ewood Park and is poised to move on as a free agent.

White, who is 23 years old, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Bolton Wanderers before heading back to Blackburn.

He was then shipped out to Hartlepool United and is now currently focused on helping the Pools return to the Football League.

White played 14 times for Bolton earlier in this campaign but struggled for game time with the League Two promotion hopefuls.

He knows the Trotters’ boss, Ian Evatt, having played on loan for him at Barrow last season. He played a key part in the Bluebirds’ promotion from the National League last term but was not able to make the same impact at the University of Bolton Stadium.

He started his career with spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead before Blackburn signed him in July 2019. However, the ex-England C international is yet to make a senior appearance for Rovers.



Blackburn appear set to let him leave on a free transfer in late June and White will have to start weighing up his next move.

Hartlepool are currently 4th in the league and he may well get another promotion on his CV next month.