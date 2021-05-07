Doncaster Rovers continue their search for a new manager for next season.

Here is an updated five candidates for the League One side –

Richie Wellens

He had two spells at Doncaster as a player and seemingly fits the bill for them now. The ex-midfielder guided Swindon Town to promotion last season before leaving for the Salford City in November. He is available after being sacked by the Ammies in March.

Phil Parkinson

The ex-Charlton Athletic, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers man is weighing up his next move having last managed Sunderland and is an option for Donny this summer.

Stephen Robinson

He is available after parting company with Motherwell after three years at Fir Park and has a point to prove in the Football League with his managerial stint at Oldham Athletic not working out.

Daniel Stendel

The German boss would be an interesting appointment for Doncaster if they were able to lure him back to Yorkshire. He guided Barnsley to promotion to the Championship a few years ago so knows what it takes to get out of League One. He has most recently managed in Scotland at Hearts but is closing in on a year out of the dugout now.

Micky Mellon

His name has been mentioned in regards to the Donny vacancy but they will face a tough ask in luring him away from current club Dundee United.