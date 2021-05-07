Derby County’s Scott Malone has ‘verbally agreed’ to join Millwall on a permanent basis, as per a report by London News Online.

The left-back has been in talks over a contract with the Lions for next season over the past few weeks.

Malone, who is 30 years old, has been on loan at Millwall since January and has impressed for the London club.

He is out of contract at Derby at the end of the campaign and is moving on a free transfer.



Read: Chelsea midfielder eyed by Millwall to play final game for current side

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said: “We’re pretty close. As close as you can be without actually having a signed contract in hand. I think it is more or less verbally agreed but we’ll try and formalise that. We’re working in a world that until something is done, it’s not done.

“But the intention from all parties has always been for Scottie to stay, because he is enjoying his football. He knows we value him as a person and what he brings to the pitch.”

Read: Millwall ‘target’ nominated for end of season award

Malone is an experienced player in the Football League and would be a shrewd permanent signing by Millwall this summer.

He has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Wolves, Bournemouth, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

The defender played for Millwall from 2012 to 2015 so was already well-known to their supporters when he made his return in January.

He is now on the verge of linking up with the Lions on a permanent basis and will be a solid first summer addition for Rowett’s men.