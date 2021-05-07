Brad Lyons is ‘expected’ to depart Blackburn Rovers this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of June and is poised to move on as a free agent.

Lyons, who is 23 years old, is currently on loan at Morecambe and is looking to help Derek Adams’ side gain promotion to League One right now.

Carlisle United were keen on a move for him in January, as reported by Lancashire Live at the time, but he was signed by the Shrimps instead.

Lyons was allowed to leave Blackburn this past winter to get some more game time under his belt and to potentially put himself in the shop window the summer.

He started his career in Northern Ireland with Coleraine and caught the eye there after scoring 17 goals in 97 games as a youngster.

The midfielder was snapped up by Blackburn in 2018 and brought over to England. He penned his first professional contract at Ewood Park and has since been a regular for Rovers at youth levels.

However, Lyons is yet to make a first-team appearance for Tony Mowbray’s side. He spent time on loan last season in Scotland with St Mirren and played 17 times for the Buddies.

He is poised to move on as a free agent and it will be interesting to see if Morecambe try and make his move permanent.