Josh Bowler is set to leave Everton this summer, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

The winger is poised to move on from Goodison Park when his contract expires at the end of June.

Bowler, who is 22 years old, spent last season on loan at Hull City and was part of their side relegated from the Championship.

He had plenty of game time with Grant McCann’s side and made 31 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

The Tigers opted against bringing him back to the KCOM Stadium last summer as they geared up for League One and the wide man went back to Merseyside.

Bowler has made six appearances for Everton Under-23’s this past season and has scored three times.

He had spells in the academies at Fulham and Aldershot Town before QPR snapped him up in 2013. The London club then handed him his first professional contract four years later.

The winger made his first-team debut for the Hoops in the last game of the 2016/17 season against Norwich City.

Everton then lured him away from QPR that summer and he penned a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

They gave him the green light to leave on loan to Hull last year and he signed a one-year extension before heading to East Yorkshire.

However, that contract is nearly up now and Bowler is expected to leave.