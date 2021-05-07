Leeds United will release Eunan O’Kane this summer, according to a report by Football Insider.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Luton Town but will head for the Elland Road exit door on a permanent basis at the end of this campaign. .

O’Kane, who is 30 years old, has struggled with injuries over the past three seasons.

He is out of contract in late June and will be allowed to move on as a free agent.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Leeds in 2016 and has since made 58 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

O’Kane is an experienced midfielder who has played over 300 games in his career to date.

He moved to England to sign for Torquay United in 2010 from Coleraine and was later snapped up by AFC Bournemouth two years later.

The midfielder played a key role in the Cherries’ rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there.

O’Kane has had a torrid time with injuries over the past few years and will be in the hunt for a new club to help get his career back on track.

His loan side Luton are currently 12th in the Championship season after a solid past year under Nathan Jones and have a big summer ahead of them in terms of recruitment.

It appears unlikely they will sign O’Kane permanently and is poised to move on from parent club Leeds.

