The Athletic have reported that Cardiff City paid £1.2million in loan fees for Liverpool’s Harry Wilson back in October, having also fended off competition from a host of Championship clubs including Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

Wilson, 24, joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal at the start of the campaign. He’s since featured 36 times in the Championship for the Bluebirds, scoring six goals including a stunning hat-rick v Birmingham City last time out.

It leaves him on seven goals for the season so far and with one game left against Rotherham United to boost that. But he faces a pivotal summer in his career – he’s contracted to Liverpool until 2023 but the club has not yet made plans for him in their first-team.

A transfer could well be on the cards – Wilson missed out on a £15million move to Burnley ahead of this season, and now The Athletic report that Cardiff had beaten a number of Championship clubs to the loan signing.

The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill wrote:

Wilson cost Cardiff £1.2 million in loan fees last October…The Championship side saw off competition and interest from the likes of Norwich, Swansea, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Derby to sign Wilson on loan.

Cardiff City currently sit in 8th-place of the Championship table after another strong showing in the second-tier, albeit ending without a play-off finish.

Mick McCarthy came in earlier in the campaign and turned things right around, going 11 games unbeaten upon his appointment before landing the job on a longer-term basis.

Now back on an unbeaten run of five in the league and with the visit of relegation-bound Rotherham United tomorrow, Cardiff can set themselves up for another prosperous 2021/22 campaign.

Wilson though looks set to return to Liverpool – there’s bound to be more interest in him this summer given his Cardiff City showing, but whether he’ll attract Premier League or Championship interest again remains unclear.