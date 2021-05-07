Sunderland are closely following Harrison Sohna, an exciting young prospect ahead of a potential summer move, according to the Birmingham Mail .

Sohna currently plays for Aston Villa’s reserve side and the 18-year-old’s current deal at Villa Park is set to expire this summer. It is believed that Villa will allow the youngster to leave this summer and League One giants Sunderland are keeping a very close eye on Sohna.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sunderland have signed a young academy player from a Premier League side having already done it three times this season.

Morgan Feeney arrived from Everton last summer, joining ex-Burnley starlet Vinnie Steels and one-time West Bromwich Albion prospect Sam Wilding at the Stadium of Light.

According to the report from the Birmingham Mail, Villa will let Sohna go for free this summer. This will have Sunderland interested because they recently took the 18-year-old on trial and he started in their youth game against Norwich City.

Sohna is a deep-lying midfield player and has made 11 appearances so far in Premier League 2 and also made his first-team debut in the FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool in January. The game where Villa was forced to play academy graduates as their first-team squad was flattened with a Covid crisis.

A move to Sunderland would see Sohna link up with manager Lee Johnson, who does have previous with giving first-team opportunities to academy players. He has also be known to sign young unproven players, so Sohna may not have found a better manager to sign for, but he now needs to show he is good enough to step up.

As well as the Black Cats looking at the short term and finding players who can help them get out of League One, Sunderland have been extremely good at finding young talent and snapping them up for their academy teams and Sohna may be another to add to the list.