Former Aston Villa midfielder and now pundit Lee Hendrie has told Transfer Tavern that he expects Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall to depart this summer – Burnley, Norwich City and West Ham have all been linked with the defender.

Worrall, 24, has been one of Nottingham Forest’s standout performers this season. He’s featured 30 times in the Championship this season having endured spells of injury, but has once again proved to be one of the most versatile defenders in the division.

Burnley have been long-term admirers of the centre-back. They were linked back in Janaury at which time, Forest slapped a £10million price tag on Worrall. Since, the likes of newly-crowed Championship champions Norwich City have been linked, as well as West Ham (The Sun on Sunday, 02.05.21, pg. 61).

When asked by Transfer Tavern whether he thinks Worrall could be depart this summer, Hendrie said:

Yeah, he’s a player that’s had a really good season and Nottingham Forest haven’t been anywhere near what they can be. If you’re standing out and performing in a side that’s not been doing particularly well, you know, you’re going to form that bit of attraction. I think he’s been a standout player in the Championship this season.

Forest are currently slumped in 16th-place of the Championship table after a misfire seasons under first Sabri Lamouchi and then Chris Hughton.

Hughton has brought Championship safety to the club which at the time of his appointment was the aim, but hopes going into next season aren’t as profound as they might well have been.

Forest are winless in five going into their final game of the season v Preston North End this weekend, having won just eight in the league since the turn of the year.

Worrall’s departure could be one of a handful this summer and, if Hughton loses too much of that Forest spine, the next campaign could be even more of a struggle than this one.