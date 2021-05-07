Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign Motherwell’s Declan Gallagher – the Scottish international was closely linked to both Cardiff City and QPR in the January transfer window.

Gallagher, 30, will join up with Aberdeen on a two-year following te expiry of his Motherwell contract in the summer.

Back in January, Glasgow Times reported that there was ‘serious interest’ from England in Gallagher, with Cardiff City and QPR having been touted, and separate reports linking Blackburn Rovers too.

Now though, the Scotland international will be remaining in Scotland, seemingly putting an end to any English move with his new Dons deal keeping him at the club until his 32nd birthday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said:

He is one of the country’s top centre-backs and played a prominent role in Scotland’s qualification for the Euros this summer. Declan was highly sought after and we beat off stiff competition to get him here, but it’s really encouraging to see he believes Aberdeen is the correct place for the next stage of his career and we are eagerly looking forward to working with him when he arrives in the summer.

For the likes of Cardiff and QPR, Gallagher would’ve been a useful summer addition, but it’s not the end of the world.

He’s a player with experience and who plays on the international stage. But he’s never played in England and at 30-years-old already, adapting him to the Championship might’ve taken some time.

There’s plenty more options out there for both Cardiff and QPR who will both be eyeing a top-six finish next season, after resurgent 2021 periods from both has landed them in the top 10 going into the final game of the season.

Cardiff conclude their campaign at home to Rotherham United tomorrow in a hugely important clash for the Millers, with QPR signing off at home to Luton Town.