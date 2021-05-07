Inter Milan’s Ashley Young has spoken out on his links to Watford, saying it’d be a ‘difficult decision to make’.

The 35-year-old has just helped Inter Milan to the Scudetto. He’s featured 23 times in the Serie A this season and coming into the final weeks of his contract, reports have linked him back to England.

Specifically, Young is being touted for a return to Watford – the club he made his professional debut for way back in the 2006/07 season.

Via Aston Villa and Manchester United, Young has spent the last two seasons in Italy. But speaking to Sky Sports (via Birmingham Live), Young has seemingly played down rumours of a return to Vicarage Road. He said:

I’ve never said I wouldn’t like to go back there. It’s the club where I started and where I learned my trade from when I was 10 years old but right now it’s just rumours. There is nothing that my representatives or the club have said about anything that was happening, or was going to be done. They’d have been on the phone, they’d have rung me, but I don’t think there’s any substance in it. It would be a difficult decision to make.

Watford sealed an immediate return to the Premier League last month. It comes after another roller-coaster season for the club having first dropped down from the Premier League, before appointing Vladimir Ivic.

The Serb was quickly ousted and replaced with the much more friendly-faced Xisco Munoz. He’s galvanised his side like nobody would’ve expected and now Watford return to the top flight with esteemed hopes of staying there.

For Watford, a return for Young would be a nice addition of experience upon their top flight return. Coming from Inter though, wages will first of all be high, and for a player at 35 who likely won’t be able to play in every single minute of their next season, it’s a potential move that could go one of two ways.

The Hornets finish off their campaign with the visit of Swansea City this weekend.