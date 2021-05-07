Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed the club’s longest-serving player Corry Evans is set to leave the club this summer, according to Belfast Telegraph.

The Northern Ireland international will not be offered a new deal and will leave once his current deal expires at the end of next month. Evans has made an impressive 218 appearances for Rovers, the last one coming in the recent win against Huddersfield Town however, he didn’t feature in the draw with Rotherham last weekend.

Evans has struggled for game time this season after another stop-start campaign full of injuries, he’s managed only 11 starts and six substitute appearances so far. The 30-year-old signed for the Lancashire club in 2013 from Hull City and managed a debut goal on his first start for the club against fierce rivals Bolton Wanderers.

However, it has now been confirmed in an interview by Mowbray that Corry will be following his teammate Lewis Holtby through the exit door, as it was also confirmed his contract won’t be extended. In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Mowbray announced that Evans will be leaving this summer.

“He is out of contract and hasn’t been offered a new one”, confirmed Mowbray. “I am sure he will have plenty of options.

“Corry is an immense young man, an international footballer. He has plenty going for him. Let’s see, but I am sure there will be a lot of takers for him.

“I have no doubt that not only will he find a new club, but it will be at a good level.”

Evans’ injury record has been a big hindrance in his time at Ewood Park, picking up lots of niggles here and there. Whilst also suffering a horrific fractured skull after clashing with a Preston North End player back in January 2020, which saw him miss three months of football.

It seems to have been one injury after another for Evans at Blackburn and maybe a change of scenery can change his fortunes around. It was last year he was being linked with a reunion with former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neil at Stoke City, so that could be a destination for Evans this summer.

However, wherever he goes, Mowbray feels they’re getting a solid Championship campaigner.

“I think the best way with Corry is to love him,” he explained. “A club where he will feel really important.

“I pigeon-hole Corry as a destructive, simplistic footballer rather than being creative. He is brilliant at reading people’s eyes, anticipating and stepping in front and nicking the ball.”