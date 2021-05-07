Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes is wanted by a host of Championship clubs going into the summer, including Brentford, Millwall, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City, with Rangers also in the running.

The Scottish champions are being closely linked to the 22-year-old, who’s scored 15 goals in 42 League Two outings for Morecambe this season.

Formerly of the Atletico Madrid set up, the Spanish youngster was being closely linked with a pre-contract move for Gomes but reports from the Scottish Sun claim that Morecambe have a one-year option in his deal.

The Scottish Sun’s print edition (via Rangers News) also claims that any club looking to recruit Gomes in the summer will have to drum up a ‘substantial fee’.

No exact price is known as of yet. With Rangers firmly in the running though, any Championship club that wants to have Gomes in their side going into next season will have to pay well.

Brentford and Swansea City are gearing up for a play-off bout and either side could be in the Premier League next season, whilst the likes of Rotherham and Wednesday currently sit in the relegation zone with one game of the season remaining.

Mendes has so far endured an arduous career for a 22-year-old. Swapping Madrid for Morecambe in such a short space of time and in his formative footballing years too, he’s come out of the side firing and now looks set for a move up the Football League Pyramid.

Who will land him is anyone’s guess right now. But Morecambe will surely be rubbing their hands at the prospect of a bidding war for the Spaniard this summer.